32-Year-Old Nashik Engineer Sent Money To ISIS 3 Times, Arrested

Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a 32-year-old engineer from Nashik city today for allegedly supporting and funding proscribed terror organisation ISIS, an official said.

With the arrest, the Maharashtra ATS has unearthed "international links to ISIS support and funding", he said.

According to the official, the engineer runs an import-export business in Nashik city, around 200 km from Mumbai. Investigations revealed the accused transferred funds to the global terrorist group thrice, he added.

Some associates of the accused are being probed across several states, he said.

