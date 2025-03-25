Bengaluru Man Asks Kunal Kamra To Perform At Ejipura Flyover After Studio Vandalism In Mumbai

Amidst the backlash over Kunal Kamra's comments about Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a Bengaluru resident has extended an invitation for the comedian to perform at an unconventional venue: the Ejipura flyover.

X user Aashay Sachdeva wrote, "Can you host the next show under ejipura flyover?"

The remark seems to suggest hope that the long-delayed and incomplete flyover-much to the frustration of daily commuters-might finally receive some attention.

See the post here:

Can you host the next show under ejipura flyover? https://t.co/WBDzpXb26U — aashay sachdeva (@AashaySachdeva) March 24, 2025

This comes in the wake of an attack on Mumbai's Habitat Studio, a popular stand-up comedy venue, by Shiv Sena workers protesting comedian Kunal Kamra's recent act, in which he referred to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor). The backlash forced the venue to temporarily shut down.

In a statement on Instagram, Habitat expressed frustration over being targeted for an artist's content. "We are shutting down until we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy," the venue stated. "Artists are solely responsible for their views and creative choices. We have never been involved in the content performed by any artist, but recent events have made us rethink how we get blamed and targeted every time-almost like we are a proxy for the performer."

During the protest, Shiv Sena workers stormed the venue, damaging cameras, lights, and other equipment. While Habitat had previously distanced itself from Kamra's content and issued an apology to those offended, it has now invited artists, audiences, and stakeholders for discussions on free expression and safety concerns.

Mr Kamra also condemned the demolition of Habitat studio. In a post on X, he said an entertainment venue is merely a platform and has no power or control over what he says or does, so attacking a venue is "senseless".

"An entertainment venue is merely a platform. A space for all sorts of shows. Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do. Neither does any political party. Attacking a venue for a comedian's words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes, because you didn't like the butter chicken you were served," Mr Kamra said.

Referring to what he called "political leaders threatening to teach" him a lesson, Mr Kamra said the right to freedom of speech and expression is "not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today's media would have us believe otherwise".

"Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system," the comedian said.