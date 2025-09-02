Salman Khan Offers Prayers Barefoot At Ganpati Festival At Maharashtra Minister's Home

Salman Khan visited Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar's home for Ganapati darshan recently. The minister shared some pictures on his X handle.

What's Happening

Salman Khan was seen dressed in a checked shirt and denims.

He's seen offering prayers with folded hands in front of the camera.

He's also seen worshipping the Ganesh idol.

Surrounded by a heavy security, Salman Khan poses for the camera.

Background

Salman Khan celebrated the festival at sister Arpita Khan's house last week. In the video, Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan is seen performing aarti, followed by his father Salman Khan. Dressed in a black shirt and beige pants, Salman Khan, then, performed the ritual. With a Ganapati song playing in the background, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri also performed aarti. Joining the bandwagon were Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma with their two children Ayat and Ahil. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, who share a close bond with the Khans, joined the celebrations with their two sons. The video ends with zooming in on the idol of Ganapati. The celebrations took place at Arpita Khan's Mumbai house.

Later, Salman Khan also shared a video in which he's seen matching steps with family members as they prepare to immerse the idol.

Salman Khan's Work

Salman was last seen in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar. The actor will play an Indian Army soldier in Apoorva Lakhia-directed Battle of Galwan next.

Currently, Salman is hosting the reality TV show Bigg Boss 19. Taking a digital route dominance, the show streams on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colours at 10.30 pm.