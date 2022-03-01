30 Students From J&K Leave Ukraine's Moldova, Headed To Romania

Ukraine war: The Moldova-based student (right) talks about rescue operation.

As the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies, a group of Indian students based in Moldova are helping their countrymen get away from the war-hit nation. In a video shared by Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on its Twitter handle, a member of the group is seen giving updates about which route the Indian students are taking and how many of them have been rescued till now.

The Moldova-based Indian said "his brothers from Jammu and Kashmir" are now going to Romania. He hoped these students reach their homes soon.

One of the rescued persons is also part of the video. He identifies his rescuer as Abdul Rahim and thanks the group for all the help.

“30 students including 1 family from j&k have left for Romania from Moldova. Highly thankful to all the team members and volunteers for coordinating. Hope to see all the others stranded in Ukraine back soon,” the JKSA said in a tweet accompanying the video.

“We at JKSA are trying our best to provide every sort of help in our capacity to these students who are stranded there in Ukraine,” the JKSA further said in a tweet.

The group's spokesperson Nasir Khuehami said the Moldova-based group has five members - two from Haryana and three from Kashmir. "They are coordinating with students stranded in different areas. They guide them about trains, buses other issues. Even in some cases, they arrange buses for them."

He said in another tweet that JKSA has forwarded a list of about 133 students to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's office. "They have compiled the list & forwarded it to MEA and Embassy," Khuehami said.

Moldova is a land-locked country, which shares its borders with Romania in the west and Ukraine in the north, east, and south.

The news comes as an Indian student lost his life in shelling by Russian forces in Ukraine's second biggest city Kharkiv. Naveen Shekharappa, a final year medical student from Karnataka's Haveri, died when Russian soldiers blew up a government building on Tuesday.

The spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) conveyed deepest condolences to the family and said it is in touch with his family.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla called in the ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to “reiterate India's demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals”.

News agencies reported last week that more than 200 students from Jammu and Kashmir pursuing various courses are currently stranded in different cities of Ukraine.

Their parents have urged the central government to bring them back safely from the war-hit nation.