Ukraine-Russia Conflict Live: Russia Shells Ukraine City, No Breakthrough In Talks

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators on Monday met for the first time since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion with Ukraine demanding a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops. The talks ended with both sides agreeing to continue a second-round of negotiations "soon".

As part of its latest round of punishment over the Ukraine invasion, the European Union has added top Kremlin-linked oligarchs and Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman to its sanctions blacklist.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sought a global ban on Russian planes and ships using foreign airports or seaports as punishment for Moscow launching an attack on his country.

More than 350 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed during the invasion, according to Ukraine, while more than a half a million people have fled the country.