3-Year-Old Accident Victim Buried In Secrecy, Body Exhumed After 18 days

Police in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district on Friday exhumed the body of a three-year-old girl whose death in an accident more than two weeks ago had not been reported to the authorities.

The driver of the dumper truck which allegedly crushed the girl to death at Malewadi in Sawantwadi tehsil was arrested for the accident as well as for destruction of evidence, said a police official.

The girl's parents are migrant workers from Chhattisgarh.

After the accident on August 5, the driver, his assistant and the girl's parents buried the body, the official said.

After getting a tip-off, district police started an inquiry and exhumed the body with a court's permission.

Further probe was underway.

