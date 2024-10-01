3 Workers Die Of Suffocation Inside Diesel Chamber In UP Factory: Cops

The bodies of the three workers have been kept in a post-mortem house, police said.

Three workers died of suffocation inside a diesel chamber of an animal feel manufacturing factory, a police official said.

According to the police, about 45 minutes after the incident, the administration came to know about it.

Police force and officials from several police stations have reached the spot and efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

Additional Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said a worker went down to clean the tank in the diesel chamber of the factory near Bhatehta village at around 4.30 pm, but did not return.

After this, the second and then the third worker also went inside. When the three did not return, other workers tried to go inside and felt suffocated, he said.

After receiving the information, the management of the factory became active and somehow the three workers were taken out and sent to the community health centre in Deva, where the doctors declared all three dead, the police said.

Circle Officer (city) Sumit Kumar Tripathi said the police administration officials are on the spot and efforts are being made to identify the deceased persons.

