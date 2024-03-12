3 Workers Dead, 1 Critical As Part Of Under-Construction Building's Scaffolding Collapses In Mumbai

The incident occurred at Kalpana Chawla chowk in Soni Wadi area.

Three workers were killed and one was critically injured after some portion of a scaffolding of an under-construction building collapsed in Mumbai's Borivali suburb on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred at Kalpana Chawla chowk in Soni Wadi area around 1 pm, they said.

"Scaffolding from the 16th floor of a 24-storey under-construction building collapsed, which resulted in four workers getting injured. They were rushed to Kandivali-based Shatabdi Hospital, where three of them were declared dead, while the condition of the fourth victim is critical," a civic official said.

After being alerted about the incident, two fire engines were rushed to the spot along with the personnel of the city fire brigade, police and the civic body, the official said.

