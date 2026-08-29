3 Teens Drown In Assam's Jorhat During Birthday Celebration

Three youths reportedly drowned in a pond at Chinamara Tea Estate in Assam's Jorhat district while they were celebrating a birthday, police said.

According to preliminary information, a group of around 10 to 12 teenagers had travelled from Fansi Ali in Jorhat to Chinamara Tea Estate for the birthday celebration.

After the party, three of the youths are suspected to have entered a pond, where they drowned.

Police and local residents suspect that the teenagers went into the pond after the birthday celebration. Following the incident, a search operation was launched with the assistance of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

After a prolonged search, SDRF personnel recovered the bodies of all three victims from the pond.