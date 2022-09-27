3 Security Guards Injured In Gurgaon After Attack By Group Of Men: Police

Three Gurgaon security guards attacked by unidentified on Saturday, police said. (Representational)

Three security guards were injured after a group of men allegedly attacked them with axes and sticks at a builder project site in sector 106 here, police said on Monday.

According to the complaint filed by guard Girdhari Lal, a native of Lalganj in Uttar Pradesh, the incident happened in the early hours on Saturday. At that time he along with guard Sugandh, one other and supervisor Rajesh were on duty at the builder project site.

"Due to heavy rain, we all were inside a booth located at the gate. It was around 1.30 am on Saturday when more than eight men came in two cars who were carrying sticks and axes in their hands," he said.

"They first threw red chilli powder towards us and then started beating us with sticks and fled away after threatening to kill us and also sabotage the cabin. I, Sugandh and Rajesh supervisor were injured in the attack," Mr Lal added in the complaint.

Following the complaint an FIR has been registered against the unidentified accused under sections 147 (riots), 148 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 427 (causing damage), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Rajendra park police station on Sunday.

"We are verifying the facts and the accused will be arrested as earliest possible," said inspector Praveen Kumar, SHO of Rajendra park police station.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)