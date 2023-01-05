3 More MLAs Quit Meghalaya Assembly, Likely To Join Ruling Party

Elections are due in Meghalaya this year.

Weeks before the announcement of assembly elections in Meghalaya, three more legislators of local parties on Thursday announced a shift in loyalties, quitting their parties and the assembly.

All three - Hamlet Dohling (Mylliem), Samlin Malngiang (Sohiong), and Jason Sawkmie (Umsning) - are likely to join the ruling National People's Party (NPP) soon, sources said.

While Mr Dohling and Mr Sawkmie were from the People's Democratic Front, Mr Malngiang belonged to the Hill State People's Democratic Party.

NPP MLA from Phulbari, SG Esmatur Mominin, along with former MLA Robinus Syngkon, joined the Trinamool Congress at an event to kickstart the party's poll campaign.

Mr Syngkon is also a member of the District Council in Jaintia Hills. Mr Mominin on Wednesday had resigned from the house.

So far, eleven MLAs in Meghalaya have resigned from the house and switched parties ahead of the elections due by March.