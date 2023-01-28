3 Men Dance As National Anthem Plays In Background, Case Filed In UP

In the 29-second video, a youth is seen offering a salute.

Three youths were booked for allegedly insulting the national anthem in the Eidgah locality area here, police said today.

"A video had gone viral in which three youths could be seen dancing while the national anthem is being played. During investigation, two of them were identified as Adnan and Ruhal," Station House Officer of Railway Road police station Sanjay Kumar Sharma said.

He said a case was registered against the three youths and Adnan was detained for questioning.

In the 29-second video, a youth donning a black jacket is seen offering a salute and then obscenely dances and his friends laugh as the national anthem plays in the background.

Sachin Sirohi, a former city president of Hindu Jagran Manch, said it was an insult to the national anthem and demanded that a sedition case be registered against the accused persons.

