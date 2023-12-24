3 Maoists Killed In Encounter With Police In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

The exchange of fire took place on the forested hill between Tumakpal and Dabbakunna (Representational)

At least three Maoists were killed in a gun battle with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Sunday, a senior officer said.

The face-off occurred on a hill near Dabbakunna village under Katekalyan police station limits when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-maoists operation at around 5:30 pm, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, both units of the state police, had launched the operation from Tumakpal police camp towards Dabbakunna along the Dantewada-Sukma inter-district border, he said.

The exchange of fire took place on the forested hill between Tumakpal and Dabbakunna. After the firing stopped, the bodies of three male Maoists, clad in 'uniform' were recovered from the spot, the IG said.

A cache of explosives and weapons was also seized from the encounter site, he added.

The identity of the trio was yet to be ascertained, the officer said, adding that a search operation is underway in nearby areas.

