3 Killed, 6 Injured In Multi-Car Crash At Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link: Cops

A total of six vehicles have been hit in this incident, police said. (Representational)

In a tragic incident, three people were killed and several injured on Thursday night after a speeding car collided with a total of six vehicles parked at the toll plaza in the Bandra direction, police said.

According to the police, the speeding car involved in the accident was coming from Worli towards Bandra.

Zone 9 DCP Krishnakant Upadhyay said that out of the total injured, two are in critical condition.

"Today around 10:15 pm, a vehicle was going north from Worli towards Bandra, 100 meters before the toll plaza on sea link, and it collided with a vehicle. After colliding, the car sped up and hit 2-3 vehicles at the toll plaza. A total of six vehicles have been hit in this incident. Till now, a total of nine people have been injured, out of which three people have died. Six people are under treatment, out of which the condition of two people is critical," DCP Upadhyay said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Around 12 people injured after a speeding car collided with a total of 6 vehicles parked at the toll plaza in the Bandra direction. The speeding car was coming from Worli towards Bandra. 3 of the injured are in serious condition: Mumbai Police



(Warning:… pic.twitter.com/3ijVwEls71 — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2023

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)