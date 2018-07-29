3 Killed, 4 Injured In Rain-Related Incidents In Uttar Pradesh

The incident took place last night in Nara village. (Representational image)

Three people, including a minor, were killed and four others injured in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Two people of a family were killed and three others injured when a portion of their house collapsed due to heavy rainfall here, police said.

The incident took place last night in Nara village which comes under the jurisdiction of Mansurpur police station.

The injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital.

In a similar incident, a six-year-old boy was killed and his sister was injured when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rains in Shamli district.

Sub divisional Magistrate Surjit Singh announced an ex-Gratia of Rs 4 lakhs for the victim's family.