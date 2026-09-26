3 Killed, 2 Injured After Speeding Car Overturns On Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Three people were killed and two others injured when a car travelling from Delhi to Ballia overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway here on Saturday morning, police said.

All five men, residents of Delhi, were travelling to Ballia for some work when the accident occurred at around 7.30 am in the Dauki police station area, Assistant Commissioner of Police Imran Ahmed said.

The victims were identified as Jaiprakash (32), Bhupendra (35) and Kapil (31), and the injured were identified as Yashwant (33), who was driving the car, and Chandrakant (35), who was seated beside him, police said.

The car was travelling at around 140 kmph when the driver lost control, causing it to overturn, they said.

The three men seated in the rear were thrown out of the vehicle and died, the ACP said.

The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the three men killed were sent for a post-mortem examination, officials said, adding that the families of the dead and injured have been informed.