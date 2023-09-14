3 Ex-Punjab Cops Get Life In Jail In 31-Year-Old Fake Encounter Case

He further said that the quantum of punishment was pronounced on Thursday. (Representational)

A special Central Bureau of Investigation) court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to three former Punjab police officers convicted for conspiracy, murder, and fabrication of record in a 1992 police encounter case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on each one of the convicts in the case in which three youths were shown as 'killed'.

According to Victims' lawyer, adv Jaspal Singh, "The three convicts identified as Surinder Singh, Gurdev Singh and Dharm Singh, have been sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 2 lakh each by the Special CBI Court."

The special CBI court on September 8, had convicted these three Punjab Police personnel in a 31-year-old fake encounter case in which three youths identified as Harjeet Singh, Lakhvinder Singh and Jaspinder Singh were killed, Singh said.

He further said that the quantum of punishment was pronounced on Thursday.

