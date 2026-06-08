3 Air India A320 Aircraft Damaged At Delhi Airport After Strong Winds

Three Air India A320 aircraft parked at Delhi airport's Terminal 2 were damaged after strong winds during adverse weather conditions sent ground equipment hurtling into parked planes on Sunday afternoon, prompting an investigation into the incident by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

According to the DGCA, the incident took place around 4:30 pm on June 7.

Two pieces of ground support equipment stationed at an adjacent stand and nearby areas were displaced by the winds and struck two separate aircraft, causing damage at multiple locations.

A third aircraft suffered damage when foreign object debris (FOD) smashed into its right-hand sliding window. All three aircraft have since been grounded for inspection and repairs.

Sources familiar with the matter said there was no specific weather warning in place before the incident, raising questions about the sudden intensity of the winds that swept through the airport apron area. The exact wind speeds and whether additional precautions could have prevented the damage are likely to form part of the regulator's investigation.

The incident has also put the spotlight on the securing of ground handling equipment during rapidly changing weather conditions, a critical safety measure at busy airports.

The DGCA said it has launched a probe into the circumstances leading to the damage.