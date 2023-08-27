'2G, 3G, 4G parties': Amit Shah's Jibe At Opponents In Telengana

Taking a swipe at Telengana's ruling BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi), its ally AIMIM and opposition Congress over dynasty politics, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has dubbed them "2G, 3G and 4G" parties.

Speaking at "Raitu Gosa - BJP Barosa" Public Meeting at Khammam today, Mr Shah said the countdown has started for the "corrupt and oppressive" Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government which is supported by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

"Congress is a 4G party--Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira ji, Rajiv ji and now Rahul Gandhi -- It is a four-generation party. KCR's party is the 2G party and Owaisi's party is 3G party," Mr Shah said.

"Neither 2G will come, 3G will come nor 4G will come. Now is the turn of the lotus," Shah said.

BRS "destroyed the dreams" of people who lost their lives during the separate statehood, Shah charged.

Election is round the corner and the BJP is going to form the government, Mr Shah said, exuding confidence.

"The future Chief Minister of Telangana will be from the BJP under the leadership of PM Modi," he added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)