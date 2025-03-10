26-Year-Old Woman Doctor Dies By Suicide In Delhi's Rohini: Police

A 26-year-old female doctor was found hanging in her room in Delhi's Rohini on Sunday, police said.

The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, according to police.

A senior police officer said that she was married and was living separately in Rohini's Sector 8.

The body has been taken into custody, the officer said, adding that an investigation is launched.

