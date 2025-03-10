Advertisement
26-Year-Old Woman Doctor Dies By Suicide In Delhi's Rohini: Police

The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, according to police.

Read Time: 1 min
26-Year-Old Woman Doctor Dies By Suicide In Delhi's Rohini: Police
Further investigation is underway, say cops (Representational)
New Delhi:

A 26-year-old female doctor was found hanging in her room in Delhi's Rohini on Sunday, police said.

The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, according to police.

A senior police officer said that she was married and was living separately in Rohini's Sector 8.

The body has been taken into custody, the officer said, adding that an investigation is launched.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Comments

