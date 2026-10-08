26 Transfers, Suspensions In 17 Years: Punjab Officer Blames 'Cost Of Honesty'

Punjab's food safety officer Abhinav Kumar, 42, comes from a humble background. A resident of Ferozepur, he joined the state's health department in 2009. In his 17-year-long career, he has faced penal action 26 times, including suspensions and transfers. His latest suspension came with a twist, as it has triggered protests.

Hundreds have taken to the streets against Kumar's suspension in Ferozepur. Farmer organisations and employee unions have lent their support to the agitation by burning effigies of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and IAS officer Kanwal Preet Brar, who ordered the suspension.

The protesters allege that the officer was suspended because he had acted against adulterators in Ferozepur.

Kumar's first posting was in Ludhiana in 2009. Since then, over the past 17 years, he has served in 10 districts of Punjab, including Tarn Taran, Muktsar, Faridkot, Nawanshahr, Ludhiana, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Fazilka, Moga, and Ropar.

"I have never abandoned my honesty during my nearly 18 years of service, which is perhaps why I have been subjected to action every time," he told NDTV.

The officer has been subjected to action six times in the last four and a half years. The latest suspension occurred on October 1st, when he gained widespread attention after taking action against adulterers. According to him, no explanation was provided.

Abhinav explains in detail the actions taken against him during the current government, stating that his first posting under this government was in Muktsar, after which he was transferred from one district to another every nine months.

After Ferozepur, Abhinav was sent to Hoshiarpur, then to Kapurthala, then back to his hometown of Ferozepur, and finally, after being suspended, he was sent to Tarn Taran.

"Because I didn't succumb to pressure from leaders and didn't listen to them, I face action," he alleged.

He stated that he didn't violate any rules.

He has been making headlines for his actions against milk dairies, sweet shops, restaurants, food carts, and other food businesses. Locals have even begun calling him the "Singham" food officer.

Who is Abhinav Kumar?

A resident of Ferozepur, Punjab, Abhinav Kumar was born on January 12, 1984. His father worked in a government job, and his mother took care of the household. He studied at St. Andrew's School in Ferozepur Cantonment until his fifth grade, and then at Manohar Lal Model School in the same cantonment for his 12th grade.

After completing his schooling, Abhinav Kumar completed his B.Sc. in Non-Medical from Ram Sukh Das College in Ferozepur city, affiliated with Panjab University, in 2005. Soon after, he earned his B.Ed. degree from Barjindra College in Faridkot in 2006.

After Ferozepur and Faridkot, Abhinav moved to Chandigarh, where he earned his M.Sc. in Physics (Non-Medical) from Panjab University in 2008.

(Inputs by Sunil Kataria)