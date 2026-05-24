26 Live Geckos Smuggled In Bamboo Tubes Rescued In Guwahati, 2 Arrested

As many as 26 live geckos being smuggled after being hidden inside bamboo tubes locally known as "Sunga" were rescued during a police operation in Guwahati's Betkuchi area.

The rescue was carried out during a late-evening operation at around 8:00 pm on Friday following specific intelligence inputs. Acting on the tip-off, a police team conducted a raid in the area.

During the operation, two accused were arrested. They were identified as Md. Ikramul Hussain of Nagaon district and Md. Jamiruddin of Barpeta district.

On searching the suspects, officials recovered 26 bamboo tubes, each carefully wrapped with netting and cotton cloth. Inside every tube, police found a live gecko concealed for illegal transportation.

Investigators suspect that the reptiles were being trafficked as part of an organised wildlife smuggling network. The geckos were allegedly packed in a concealed manner to evade detection while being transported.

Police said the rescued geckos have been seized and both accused have been taken into custody. A case has been registered, and further legal proceedings under relevant wildlife protection laws are underway.