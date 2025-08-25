26 Lakh Ineligible Beneficiaries Of Ladki Bahin Scheme In Maharashtra: Minister

The Maharashtra government has prima facie identified 26 lakh ineligible beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme for women, state minister Aditi Tatkare said on Monday.



The data of ineligible beneficiaries has been submitted to district authorities for physical verification, and appropriate action will be initiated on completion of the scrutiny, the Women and Child Development Minister said.

The minister stressed that the benefits of eligible beneficiaries will continue uninterrupted.

Tatkare, in an X post, stated that the Information and Technology Department had provided preliminary information regarding approximately 26 lakh beneficiaries receiving benefits under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme who do not appear to be eligible as per the scheme's criteria.

These beneficiaries are from all districts in the state, she added.

Accordingly, the Women and Child Development Department has provided the preliminary information of these beneficiaries to the concerned district machinery for scrutiny (physical verification), Tatkare stated.

The minister stated that a detailed scrutiny is underway at the field level to determine whether these beneficiaries are eligible according to the scheme's criteria. Upon completion of the scrutiny, the eligibility or ineligibility of these beneficiaries will be clarified.

Upon completion of the scrutiny, appropriate action will be taken in respect of those beneficiaries who are found ineligible, in accordance with the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

The scheme launched last July provides a monthly Rs 1,500 assistance to women in the age group of 21 to 65 years with an annual income below Rs 2.5 lakh. They should not claim benefits under any other government scheme.

Last month, the minister said that the ineligible beneficiaries were availing benefits of multiple schemes, and some families had more than two beneficiaries. In some cases, even men had applied for the scheme.

There are approximately 2.25 crore eligible beneficiaries, she had said.

She said verification will be done if there are genuine cases in the ineligible list.

"It will be checked if any woman has given the account number of a male member of her family, since she may not have an account in her name. If any genuine case is found, the fund transfer will resume in such cases ," Tatkare had said.

