Supriya Sule Alleges Rs 4,800 Crore Fraud In Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Scheme

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule has accused the Maharashtra government of a Rs 4,800 crore fraud in its flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin welfare scheme and demanded a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Reports suggest over 14,000 male beneficiaries wrongly availed benefits from a scheme intended solely for economically weaker women, Ms Sule told reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday, questioning how verification failures went unnoticed despite Aadhaar and bank details being mandatory to apply for the scheme.

"An SIT probe must be initiated," she demanded, calling on the state government to produce a white paper, conduct a full audit, and ensure a transparent investigation of the alleged scam.

Ms Sule said the scheme reportedly enrolled 2.38 crore women, of which 26 lakh (about 10%) were declared ineligible after the state Assembly elections. Yet, male applicants were not filtered out during this initial processing. "How did money meant for sisters land in men's accounts?" she asked, rejecting any laxity in the digital system used for registrations.

She also drew contrasts with other welfare processes, stating, "Student forms were rejected for a few low marks, multiple checks are in place. Then how did this system fail in the Ladki Bahin scheme?"

Ms Sule also accused the state government of failing to uphold even the sanctity of familial bonds, claiming that the sister-brother relationship was betrayed in the flawed execution of the scheme.

She also made clear that she would not single out Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare or any specific minister, but insisted that those accountable for implementing the scheme, including the Cabinet and Deputy Chief Minister, take responsibility for the alleged scandal.

"If the government fails to respond adequately, I will raise the issue in Parliament and press the centre to demand an inquiry," she said.

The issue has given a political momentum to the Opposition in the state. With allegations from leaders like Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut, pressure is building for greater accountability from the ruling Mahayuti coalition.

The state government has already suspended benefits for around 26.34 lakh allegedly ineligible beneficiaries, including men and government employees, after cross-checks revealed misuse. Funds will be recovered from any male beneficiaries found to have unlawfully benefited, the government has said.