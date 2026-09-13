Bengal Shuts 252 Madrasas After Review, Show-Cause Notice To 100 More

The West Bengal government has issued closure notices to 252 madrasas as it reviews Islamic educational institutions in the state. Show-cause notices have also been sent to a hundred other madrasas in the first phase of the verification process.

Reports indicate that the majority of the 252 madrasas facing closure belong to the Khariji sect. At least 44 of these are located in Malda, 37 in Uttar Dinajpur, 32 in South 24 Parganas, and 25 each in Nadia and Murshidabad.

The show-caused madrasas must produce valid authorisation, or they will be shut down, warned Minority Affairs Minister Khudiram Tudu.

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Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had ordered a statewide survey in June to determine the number of recognised and unrecognised madrasas in the state.

Subsequently, a survey was carried out by the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department across Kolkata and 22 other districts to examine the madrasa management systems, student organisation enrolment, funding sources, and registration status.

"Based on the findings, orders were issued to shut down 252 madrasas in the first phase. Additionally, show-cause notices have been served to another 100 madrasas where more serious irregularities were detected. If these institutions fail to produce proof or valid authorisation, action will be taken to shut them down," said Tudu.

Currently, 2,132 madrasas operate in Bengal with valid approval, while the number of unapproved madrasas stands at 2,396, he added.

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The action against madrasas has triggered a verbal exchange in Bengal politics.

BJP state chief Samik Bhattacharya defended the government's move, pointing to a rise in "radicalisation" activities in the border areas. "It is the government's responsibility to stop anti-national activities in the backdrop of madrasa education. So, the government has done this," he claimed.

Bengal minister and senior BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, too, called the action against madrasas justified, claiming that such institutions "promoted anti-national education". "Bangladesh-based terrorists used to take shelter in such non-affiliated madrasas. We want to streamline the education system," she claimed.

Trinamool MLA Kunal Ghosh said madrasas are merely an education system, and taking "terrorist jibes" against madrasas wasn't right.