Unmarked Survey Forms To Bengal Madrasas Seek Details On Funding, Alumni

Survey forms are being circulated among mosques, madrasas, idgahs and mazars across Bengal, seeking answers concerning the management, functioning and affiliations of these religious institutions, but do not mention specific legal provision under which the information is being sought, NDTV has learnt.

The forms seek details including the religious or sectarian affiliation of the institution, ownership of the land on which it is located, sources of funding, including foreign funding, and information about foreign visitors or students.

The questionnaires also ask about previous cases, FIRs and charge-sheets, the distance of the institution from the international border, and certain political or organisational details involving alumni.

Questions relating to foreign exchange programmes and foreign nationals staying at the institutions also form part of the information sought through the survey.

The statewide survey of madrasas has been initiated by the Department of Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education.

However, the forms accessed do not mention any Government Notification, Memo Number, date, issuing authority or specific legal provision under which the information is being sought.

The Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), West Bengal Chapter, has now sought clarity from the administration over the legal framework and purpose of the exercise.

The human rights organisation has particularly questioned the inclusion of questions concerning the religious or sectarian affiliation of mosques and other religious institutions. APCR has demanded that the authorities explain why such information is required and how it is connected to the stated objective of the survey.

The unmarked survey form sent to mosques, madrasas across Bengal

"The matter is particularly concerning because the questionnaire seeks several sensitive categories of information, including religious affiliation of the Madrasas, distance from the international border, funding including foreign funding, FIR/court matters, political/organisational positions of alumni, foreign exchange programmes and details concerning foreign nationals staying in the institution," said Umar Awais, Secretary of the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR).

APCR, however, said it is not opposed to surveys or verification exercises when they are conducted by a competent authority for a legitimate purpose and in accordance with the law.

"We wish to make it clear that APCR is not opposed to any lawful survey or verification undertaken by a competent authority for a legitimate purpose. However, collection of sensitive information through a document having no visible official authentication may create unnecessary confusion, apprehension and mistrust among members of the concerned institutions," Awais said.

The organisation has consequently sought greater transparency over the authority under which the forms have been issued, the purpose for collecting the information and the relevance of the sensitive questions included in the questionnaire.