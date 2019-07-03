Terrorist Group Using Some Madrasas In Bengal For Radicalisation: Centre

The Centre expressed concern to Bengal government over recent political violence. (File)

Terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh is using some Madrasas in Burdwan and Murshidabad district of West Bengal for radicalisation and recruitment activities, Union Home Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry also expressed concern to the West Bengal government over the recent political violence in the state.

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply in Lok Sabha that relevant inputs in this regard are regularly shared with the state governments and agencies concerned with the advice on appropriate action.

"The government has notified Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan and all its manifestations as a Terrorist Organization on May 23 this year in terms of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967," he said.

The minister said that information has been received about a number of incidents of violence before, during and after the General Election-2019 resulting in deaths and injuries to several people including political workers in West Bengal.

"Concern on the issue was shared by the government with the state government and an advisory was issued on June 9, 2019, asking the state government to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity in the state," he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability