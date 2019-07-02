Terror Suspect Arrested In Bengal, Cops Claim Role In Bodh Gaya Blast

The blast had occurred after a sermon delivered by the Dalai Lama on January 19, 2018.

Kolkata Police have arrested an alleged member of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from West Bengal's East Burdwan district in connection with a blast in Bihar's Bodh Gaya last January, an official said today.

Abdul Rahim, a resident of Murshidabad district, was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police from Katwa on a tip-off. "Abdul Rahim, who is associated with JMB leaders such as Abdul Wahab and Moulana Yousuf, was arrested on Monday evening. He is an active member of the JMB's Dhulian module in West Bengal," news agency IANS quoted an STF official as saying.

Both Abdul Wahab and Moulana Yousuf are already in custody.

The JMB was banned by the central government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act this May, after its role in the Bodh Gaya blast came to light. "Abdul Rahim took part in the recruitment of the Dhulian module, which was behind the blast, and also helped it with logistics. He had absconded after the blast," the STF official told IANS.

On January 19, 2018, a low-intensity bomb exploded hours after Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama concluded a sermon at Bodh Gaya. In the search operations that followed, security personnel found two more unexploded explosives in the vicinity.

Earlier today, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy had expressed concern in the Lok Sabha over the JMB using madrasas in Bengal's Burdwan and Murshidabad regions for alleged radicalisation and recruitment activities. He said information in this regard was being regularly shared with the state government as well as its agencies, so appropriate action can be taken.

Bodh Gaya had earlier witnessed a series of blasts in July 2013. Five people, including two monks, were injured in the terror attack.

(With inputs from IANS)

