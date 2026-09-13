West Bengal TET 2026: In-Service Primary Teachers Must Qualify By August 31, 2028

The West Bengal School Education Department has directed authorities to make arrangements for conducting the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service primary teachers. The move follows the Supreme Court's directions making TET qualification mandatory for certain teachers appointed before the implementation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

In a notification issued, the department sought details from the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) and the West Bengal Board of Primary Education regarding preparations for conducting the examination.

The development follows the Supreme Court's September 1, 2025 judgment in State of Uttar Pradesh vs Anjuman Ishaat-E-Taleem Trust & Ors. The court directed that in-service teachers appointed before the RTE Act came into force must obtain TET qualification, subject to specified conditions.

The Supreme Court later modified the timeline through its May 29, 2026 review order, extending the period for obtaining the qualification from two years to three years. Accordingly, eligible teachers in West Bengal will have to qualify TET by August 31, 2028.

The Supreme Court has also directed states and competent authorities to conduct TET periodically, preferably twice a year, with an interval of around six months between examinations. This is intended to provide eligible in-service teachers with sufficient opportunities to meet the qualification requirement.

According to state education department sources, around 90,000 teachers teaching Classes 1 to 8 may be required to appear for the examination. However, teachers with five years or less of service remaining have been exempted from the TET qualification requirement under the court's directions. The state notification also noted that the Supreme Court has ruled that no further extension of the deadline will be granted.