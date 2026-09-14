Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 Result Out: Know How To Download Scorecard, Pass Percentage

APTET 2026 Result Out: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh has released the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) June 2026 result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their scorecard from the official portal- tet2dsc.apcfss.in using their login credentials. Apart from the main website, applicants can also access their results through the WhatsApp number 9552300009.

The scorecard is an important document that contains crucial details such as roll number, candidates's name, subject-wise marks and qualifying status of the applicants. The exam conducting body also released the final APTET answer key along with the result.



The exam was conducted in CBT mode from August 5 to August 14 and on August 16, 2026. The provisional answer key was released on August 24.

Also Check | NEET PG Answer Key 2026 LIVE | Response Sheet Download Link, NBEMS Latest Updates Here

APTET Result 2026: Steps to Download Scorecard

Provided below are steps through which candidates can download their APTET 2026 result:

Step 1: Go to the official website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link titled "APTET 2026 Result"

Step 3: Once the link is clicked upon, a result login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials, hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click on submit button.

Step 6: The APTET 2026 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh PGECET Counselling Schedule 2026 Released: Check Important Dates

APTET June 2026 Pass Percentage

As per the announcement made by the Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Lokesh via a post on X, the pass percentage of in-service teachers stood at 51%, whereas the pass percentage of the regular aspirants is 41%.