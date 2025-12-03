APTET 2025 Admit Card Live Updates: Hall Ticket Releasing Soon, Download Here

APTET 2025 Admit Card Live Updates: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, is set to release the AP TET 2025 hall ticket today, December 3. Candidates who have registered for the examination can check and download their admit cards from the official website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in, using their candidate ID and date of birth.

The Teacher Eligibility Test, scheduled to begin on December 10, 2025, will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, with two shifts daily.

Admit cards are one of the most important documents for candidates appearing in the exam. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their hall ticket along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre.

APTET 2025 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

Log in using credentials such as candidate ID, mobile number, or Aadhaar number along with the date of birth.

Submit the details to proceed.

Download and take a printout of the AP TET 2025 hall ticket for future reference.

AP TET Hall Ticket 2025: Exam Marks And Duration

The examination consists of Paper 1 and Paper 2, each carrying 150 marks. The total duration for the exam is 150 minutes.

Paper 1 is designed for candidates aspiring to teach students in Classes 1 to 5 while Paper 2 targets those who want to teach Classes 6 to 8. Individuals wishing to qualify for teaching both levels are required to appear for both examinations.

APTET 2025 Admit Card: What To Do If You Cannot Download

Server issues may slow down the website, preventing the admit card from downloading. Candidates are advised to wait for a few minutes and try again later.

Essential Documents To Carry To Exam Centre

Candidates must bring the following documents to the APTET exam centre:

Government-issued photo ID proof (PAN, Aadhaar, Voter ID, Driving Licence, Bank Passbook, or 12th Board Admit Card)

Two recent passport-sized photographs

Details Mentioned On AP TET 2025 Hall Ticket

Exam name

Candidate's name

Father's and mother's name

Registration number

Roll number

Category and gender

Date of birth

Exam date

Exam time and shift

Exam centre name and address

Exam day instructions