Andhra Pradesh TET 2024 Revised Schedule Announced, Check Details

The application fee for each paper (Paper-I A, Paper-I B, Paper-II A, and Paper-II B) is Rs 750 per paper.

Read Time: 2 mins
AP TET 2024: This postponement is intended to provide candidates with additional time for preparation.
Andhra Pradesh TET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has announced the rescheduling of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024, which was originally set for August. The exam will now take place in October, following a directive from the Commissioner of School Education. This postponement is intended to provide candidates with additional time for preparation.

For the updated schedule, candidates can visit the official website at aptet.apcfss.in.

AP TET 2024: Revised Schedule

  • Notification and Information Bulletin: July 2, 2024
  • Payment of Fee through Payment Gateway: July 3 - August 3, 2024
  • Submission of Application Online: July 3 - August 3, 2024
  • Availability of Online Mock Test: September 19, 2024, onwards
  • Download Hall Ticket: September 22, 2024, onwards
  • Examination (Paper-1A & 1B, Paper-2A & 2B): October 3 - October 20, 2024
  • Release of Preliminary Key by SCERT: October 4, 2024, onwards (one day after each exam)
  • Release of Final Key by SCERT: October 27, 2024
  • Final Result Declaration: November 2, 2024

AP TET 2024: Application Fee
The application fee for each paper (Paper-I A, Paper-I B, Paper-II A, and Paper-II B) is Rs 750 per paper.

AP TET 2024: Exam Pattern
The AP TET 2024 will last for 2 hours and 30 minutes and will consist of a total of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). There are two papers:
Paper 1 covers five sections: Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, English, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies, with 30 questions in each section.
Paper 2 includes five sections: Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, English, and subjects related to the chosen stream. The first three sections will each have 30 multiple-choice questions, while the final section will consist of 60 questions.

AP TET is conducted for candidates aspiring to become teachers in schools under various managements, including State Government, rural and urban local bodies, AP Model Schools, welfare and society schools, private aided schools, and private unaided schools, for classes 1-8.

