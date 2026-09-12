HP Teaching Eligibility Test November 2026 Registration Begins: Check Apply Link Here

HP TET Registration 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has started the online registration process for the November 2026 session of the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET). Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the board's official website, hpbose.org. The application window opened on September 11, 2026, while candidates can apply without a late fee until October 3. Those who miss the deadline will get an additional opportunity to apply by paying a late fee. The HP TET November 2026 examination will be conducted in multiple shifts between November 22 and December 6, 2026.

Click here: HP TET November 2026 Registration Link

HP TET November 2026: Important Dates

Candidates should keep checking the following dates for upcoming events:

Online application begins: September 11, 2026

September 11, 2026 Last date to apply without late fee: October 3, 2026, till 11:59 pm

October 3, 2026, till 11:59 pm Application with late fee of Rs 600: October 4 to October 8, 2026, till 11:59 pm

October 4 to October 8, 2026, till 11:59 pm Online correction window: October 9 to October 12, 2026, till 11:59 pm

October 9 to October 12, 2026, till 11:59 pm Category/sub-category correction at board office: Till October 15, 2026

Till October 15, 2026 Admit card: Four days before the respective examination

Four days before the respective examination HP TET November 2026 examination: November 22 to December 6, 2026

HP TET November 2026 Exam Schedule

The HP TET November 2026 examination will be conducted in different shifts for various TET papers. Candidates can check the paper-wise dates and timings below:

TGT (Arts) TET: November 22, 2026, from 10 am to 12:30 pm

November 22, 2026, from 10 am to 12:30 pm JBT TET: November 22, 2026, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm

November 22, 2026, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm TGT (Non-Medical) TET: November 29, 2026, from 10 am to 12:30 pm

November 29, 2026, from 10 am to 12:30 pm Special Educator TET (Classes VI to XII): November 29, 2026, from 10 am to 12:30 pm

November 29, 2026, from 10 am to 12:30 pm TGT (Sanskrit) TET: November 29, 2026, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm

November 29, 2026, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm Special Educator TET (Pre-primary to Class V): November 29, 2026, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm

November 29, 2026, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm TGT (Medical) TET: December 6, 2026, from 10 am to 12:30 pm

December 6, 2026, from 10 am to 12:30 pm Punjabi TET: December 6, 2026, from 10 am to 12:30 pm

December 6, 2026, from 10 am to 12:30 pm Urdu TET: December 6, 2026, from 10 am to 12:30 pm

December 6, 2026, from 10 am to 12:30 pm TGT Hindi TET: December 6, 2026, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm

Duration: Each HP TET paper will be conducted for 2 hours and 30 minutes.