A light-hearted exchange about moving to India has caught attention on X after an Irish man asked about citizenship, government support and buying property. He said he had arrived in Kolkata with his partner and two children and wanted to stay in the country.

He then asked Grok how long it would take for him to become an Indian citizen.

Grok replied to the Irish Man and mentioned, "At least 12 years of lawful residence is required for naturalisation: 11 years aggregate in the 14 years before the final continuous 12 months. India does not allow dual citizenship, so Irish nationality must be renounced. Approval is discretionary by the government."

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The post was later shared by X user Peter St Onge, who called the exchange "hilarious".

Later, Elon Musk reacted to the post, writing, "India is realistic."

Social Media Reaction

The exchange quickly went viral, with many users amused by Grok's blunt explanation of India's citizenship rules.

One user commented, "India is realistic since the start of human civilisation on earth."

Another user noted, "India has always been realistic."

"India is incredible," added a third user.