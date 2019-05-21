25-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped By Occultist In UP's Shahjahanpur

A manhunt has been launched to aarrest him. (Representational)

A 25-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped by an occultist in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Samastipur village under Madnapur police station area on Sunday, they said.

On the pretext of curing the woman of some ailment, the occultist, identified as Pramod, took her into the jungle after sending her husband away. He allegedly raped her there, Madnapur police station in-charge Mohd Kasim said.

While returning, the woman narrated her ordeal to her husband who lodged an FIR, he said.

Pramod fled the village after the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, Station in-charge Kasim said, adding that the woman has been sent for medical examination.

