25-Year-Old Odisha Man Killed In Ukranian Drone Attack In Russia

A man from Odisha's Ganjam district, who had been working in a company in Russia, was killed and two others suffered injuries in a drone attack by Ukraine in the Moscow region, an official said on Monday.

Rameya, son of A Limaya of Madhabandha village, was 25.

The victim had gone to Russia in March reportedly through a private firm Micon Agency operating at Haripur chowk under Golanthara police limits. He joined the compnay in April along with seven other people from his state.

On Saturday night, the company's premises were attacked by drones and more than seven persons working there sustained injuries. Rameya's family received the tragic news on Sunday.

On Monday, they reached the collector's grievance cell at Chikiti and appealed to the Ganjam district administration to facilitate return of Rameya's body to his native village.

For Rameya's brother, Anjarana Ganesh, the grief was tinged with anger.

He said the private agency through which Rameya got employment in Moscow "did not even bother" to inform the family about the drone attack.

"When we asked the agency about my brother, they first expressed ignorance. When more people from our village went there later on Sunday, they told us about his death," Ganesh told to NDTV over phone.

He added the family first learned of the incident when another man from a nearby village, who was also working in Moscow, called them.

"I last spoke to Rameya on Friday night and couldn't speak to him on Saturday. We came to know about his death on Sunday after a youth from our nearby village, who also works in Moscow, called us to convey the message," Ganesh said.

"We have received information regarding the unfortunate death of Rameya in Moscow. We contacted the office of the Resident Commissioner in Delhi. The Resident Commission is contacting the Indian Embassy through diplomatic channels as per the protocol to bring his mortal remains to Odisha," the collector told reporters.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar)