Odisha 12th Result 2026: CHSE Plus Two Marksheet Tomorrow At 12:30 PM

Odisha Class 12 Result 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE Odisha) will announce the Class 12 (Plus Two) Result 2026 on May 20 at 12:30 pm, Schools and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said, as per media reports.

The announcement has been confirmed through an official notification. Once declared, students will be able to download their marksheets from the official websites - results.odisha.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.

The result will be declared for all streams - Arts, Science and Commerce.

Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: How To Download CHSE Odisha 12th Result?

Visit the official website chseodisha.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the "CHSE Odisha Annual Examination 2026 result" link.

The login window will appear on the screen.

Enter the Roll Number and Registration Number.

Click on the submit button.

The CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future use.

Details Mentioned On The Marksheet