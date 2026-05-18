Odisha 12th Result 2026 Likely On May 20, Check Official Websites, Steps to Download Here

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is expected to announce the Odisha Class 12 Result 2026 on May 20. The update regarding the CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Result 2026 date was shared by School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond.

The Odisha 12th Result 2026 will be released for all streams, including Science, Commerce, and Arts. More than two lakh students who appeared for the annual Plus Two examinations will be able to check their results online through the official portals.

Official Websites To Check CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Result 2026

The provisional marksheet will contain important details such as subject-wise marks, overall score, grades obtained, and qualifying status. Students are advised to carefully verify all information mentioned in the online marksheet.

How to Check Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2026?

Visit the official website chseodisha.nic.in

Click on the "CHSE Odisha Annual Examination 2026" result link available on the homepage

The login window will appear on the screen

Enter the Roll Number and Registration Number

Click on the submit button

The CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future use

Students are advised to keep a printed copy of the provisional marksheet until the original documents are issued by their respective schools.

Details Mentioned on Odisha 12th Result 2026

The online CHSE Odisha marksheet will include the following details:

Student's name

Roll number

Registration number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Grade secured

Qualifying status

Students should immediately contact their schools or board authorities in case of any discrepancy in the result