25 Passengers Injured In Maharashtra After Bus Hits Truck: Police

The accident took place at around 10 am on Tuesday.

Twenty-five people were injured when their bus rammed into a trailer truck after the latter's driver applied brakes suddenly in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place at around 10 am on Tuesday near Kudus when the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus carrying 65 passengers was heading from Palghar to Wada area, they said.

The driver of a trailer truck applied brakes suddenly. As a result, the bus which was behind the truck rammed into it, an official from Wada police station said.

Twenty-five people, including the bus driver and conductor, were injured, he said.

Local people and police rushed to the spot and helped in transporting the injured people to a nearby public health centre, the official said.

A 47-year-old woman, who was seriously injured, was shifted to the Wada rural hospital for treatment, he said.

A probe was on into the incident, he added.



