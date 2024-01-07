25,000 Shops Selling Meat, Fish In Open Removed In Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister

Mohan Yadav said development work in the state will go on unabated (File)

Twenty-five thousand shops selling meat and fish in the open have been shut down in Madhya Pradesh in the last 25 days, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

“I gave instructions that shops selling meat and fish in the open should be removed. Today, around 25,000 shops selling meat and fish in the open have been removed in the state,” Mr Yadav said after laying the foundation stones and inaugurating 187 developmental projects worth Rs 218 crore in Ujjain.

He said development work in the state will go on unabated, and there won't be any compromise on it.

Hours after taking oath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on December 13, Mohan Yadav issued a directive banning the sale of meat and fish in the open in the state.

The Chief Minister said ‘Makar Sankranti' will be celebrated in the state as ‘Women Empowerment Day'. Lord Krishna learnt 64 arts in Ujjain, famous for the Mahakaleshwar temple, he said, seeking to highlight the historical and mythological importance of the city.

“Ujjain is the place from where Sanghamitra and Mahendra went to Sri Lanka to propagate Buddhism,” Mr Yadav said. Sanghamitra was Emperor Ashoka's daughter, while Mahendra was his son.