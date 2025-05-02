24-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At Friend's House in UP's Lucknow

Police are searching for a man after the body of a 24-year-old woman was found in his rented house in the Mahanagar area here, an official said on Thursday.

According to police, the woman is said to be a friend of the 28-year-old man identified as Pavan.

While her family members have alleged that she was raped before being strangled, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manisha Singh, said the postmortem report has concluded that the woman committed suicide.

Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR against Pavan based on the complaint by the victim's family members.

"The accused has been absconding since the incident on Wednesday. Efforts are being made to arrest him," the officer confirmed.

