22-Year-Old Student Declared Braindead; Gives 8 People New Lease of Life

Coimbatore: S V Dhineesh was declared braindead on June 20.

A 22-year-old comatose college student gave 8 people a new lease of life as his organs were harvested and transplanted at a hospital here.

S V Dhineesh of Salem met with an accident near Annur, some 35 km from here, on June 18 and was taken to a private hospital for first-aid and then admitted to KMCH here for specialised treatment.

As he did not respond to treatment, he was declared braindead on June 20, a release from KMCH said on Wednesday.

His parents - Venkateswaran and Shanthi - came forward to donate their son's heart, kidneys, liver, eyes, skin and bones as was prescribed by the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu, the release said.

