Kidnapping Scare In Coimbatore "Simple Domestic Argument": Cops

The late-night panic over a suspected abduction in Coimbatore, which prompted a massive police search, has turned out to be a false alarm. Police on Friday clarified that the incident was a "simple domestic argument" between a husband and wife inside a moving car, not a kidnapping.

The alarm was raised after a pedestrian reported hearing a woman scream from a car in the Sulur area on Thursday night, triggering an overnight manhunt and review of CCTV footage across Coimbatore. Initial visuals showed a car halting briefly on a residential stretch before driving off moments after a scream - leading to speculation about a possible abduction.

However, police said their probe has revealed that the woman seen in the car was arguing with her husband. Both were traced and questioned. The woman herself has since recorded a video statement confirming she was not kidnapped.

"It was only a family dispute. The woman was safe and at home. She has given a statement explaining what happened," a statement from Coimbatore police said. "We thank the public for being vigilant and alerting us, but we urge everyone to avoid spreading unverified information that could cause panic," it added.

The police also released a short video statement by the woman, in which she clarifies that the scream was part of an argument and that she is "completely fine."

"We acted swiftly based on the alert and checked every possible lead through the night," a senior officer said. "Such vigilance by citizens helps us ensure safety, but it's equally important to confirm facts before assuming the worst."

The incident had sparked concern as it came just days after the abduction and sexual assault of a college student near the Coimbatore International Airport, which had shaken the city.