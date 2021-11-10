UP Man Dies In Police Station, Family Suspects Cops' Role; 5 Suspended

Kasganj: The 22-year-old's family has alleged police's role in his death.

Five policemen have been suspended in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district, 270 km west of state capital Lucknow, after a 22-year-old man allegedly killed himself at a police station on Tuesday.

The man, Altaf, had been brought to the police station on Tuesday morning for questioning in a case filed last week linked to the "kidnapping of a woman and forced marriage".

In a video statement released on Twitter, Kasganj's Police Chief Rohan Pramod Bothre claimed the man "asked for the toilet" at the police station. When he did not return after a few minutes, the cops went inside and found him dead.

"He was wearing a black jacket and it appears he hooked the string, attached to the hood of the jacket, to a tap in the washroom and tried to strangle himself. He was brought out unconscious and taken to the hospital. He died within 5-10 minutes," the Police Chief said.

The five policemen suspended in the case have been accused of "negligence", according to a statement.

Chand Miyan, Altaf's father, however, said: "I handed over my child to the cops. But I suspect they are involved in the hanging."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has hit out at the state government over the incident and demanded a judicial probe. "The death in police station of a youth brought in for questioning is very suspicious. The suspension of some policemen on the ground of negligence is just for show. For justice and to restore the faith in police under the BJP's rule, a judicial probe must be conducted."

In December last year, the Supreme Court had ordered that all police stations in the country and investigation agencies - including the CBI, National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate - must install CCTV cameras with night vision and audio recording.

The court said states have to install cameras with audio at all police stations.

Security cameras should cover interrogation rooms, lock-ups, entries and exits, said the top court.

It is not clear, however, how many police stations in Uttar Pradesh have got CCTVs so far.