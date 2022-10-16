Police Dog Sniffs Evidence 22 km Away, Helps Solve 'Blind Murder Mystery'

The police said Johny, their K9 officer played a "claw-some" role in the murder case.

Johny has emerged as a hero among police dogs after it helped solve a murder case in Uttar Pradesh within 48 hours. The German Shepherd helped trace accused 22 km away.

Durvesh Kumar, a 15-year-old boy, was murdered and his body was buried in a farm in western UP's Kasganj, said police. The boy was also robbed of his tractor and some money, it added.

"Saluting Johny, our #K9 officer who played a 'claw-some' role in solving a blind murder mystery of a minor in Kasganj within 48 hours. Not only did the ace detective reach the killers but tracked a looted tractor parked 22 kms away," tweeted UP police, along with a short video.

A ‘dogged' detection!



Saluting Johny, our #K9 officer who played a ‘claw-some' role in solving a blind murder mystery of a minor in Kasganj within 48 hours.

Not only did the ace detective reach the killers but tracked a looted tractor parked 22 kms away.#Pawsome#FineK9pic.twitter.com/nKDCYiGUoQ — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) October 16, 2022

Three people - Aakash Chauhan, Dhirendra and Rahul Chauhan - were arrested in the murder case.

The police dog, handlers Ramprakash Singh and Anurag were felicitated and given a letter of appreciation.

"Johny helped us a lot, he helped crack the case within 36-48 hours," said BBGTS Murthy, Superintendent of Police, Kasganj.

Mr Murthy, who saluted the dog, credited the police's success in the case to the dog's efforts.