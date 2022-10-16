Police Dog Sniffs Evidence 22 km Away, Helps Solve "Blind Murder Mystery"

Police Dog Sniffs Evidence 22 km Away, Helps Solve 'Blind Murder Mystery'

The police said Johny, their K9 officer played a "claw-some" role in the murder case.

Johny has emerged as a hero among police dogs after it helped solve a murder case in Uttar Pradesh within 48 hours. The German Shepherd helped trace accused 22 km away.

Durvesh Kumar, a 15-year-old boy, was murdered and his body was buried in a farm in western UP's Kasganj, said police. The boy was also robbed of his tractor and some money, it added.

"Saluting Johny, our #K9 officer who played a 'claw-some' role in solving a blind murder mystery of a minor in Kasganj within 48 hours. Not only did the ace detective reach the killers but tracked a looted tractor parked 22 kms away," tweeted UP police, along with a short video.

Three people - Aakash Chauhan, Dhirendra and Rahul Chauhan  - were arrested in the murder case.

The police dog, handlers Ramprakash Singh and Anurag were felicitated and given a letter of appreciation.

"Johny helped us a lot, he helped crack the case within 36-48 hours," said BBGTS Murthy, Superintendent of Police, Kasganj.

Mr Murthy, who saluted the dog, credited the police's success in the case to the dog's efforts.

