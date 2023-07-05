22 Indian Fishermen Who Crossed Into Sri Lankan Waters To Be Released

The fishermen were lodged in the Jaffna jail. (Representation)

A Sri Lankan court has ordered the release of 22 Indian fishermen, who were arrested by the authorities, the Fisherman Association of India informed today.

Four Indian fishing boats were impounded and 22 fishermen apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on June 22, for allegedly crossing into Sri Lankan waters.

The fishermen, who had set sail from the Mandapam and Pudukottai fishing ports in the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu, were arrested near Delft Island in Jaffna, Sri Lanka.

After investigation, they produced before a local police court where the judge ordered their judicial custody till July 5.

The fishermen were lodged in the Jaffna jail.

After completion of the custody, the fishermen were produced before the court again, which ordered their release after due process.

The released fishermen are expected to return home in a couple of days, the Fisherman Association of India informed further.

Further details are awaited.

