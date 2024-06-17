21-Year-Old IIT Kharagpur Student Found Dead At College Campus

The body of a 21-year-old IIT Kharagpur student was found in the college campus on Monday, police said.

Devika Pillai, the fourth year biotechnology and biochemical engineering student from Kerala, had returned to the campus a few days ago.

On Monday morning, the students of Sarojini Naidu Hall and Indira Gandhi Hall of IIT Kharagpur found the body in the space between the two halls.

The students immediately informed the authorities about the incident.

"Whether it is a case of suicide or something else is yet to be ascertained. We have started an investigation of the death," a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

The body has been sent to Kharagpur Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem examination, the officer added.

In a separate development, the mother of IIT Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed, whose decomposed body was found in the hostel around two years ago, on Saturday said she is hopeful of getting justice after a court-appointed forensic expert said the youth from Assam "might have been hit by an object and shot at".

According to the latest QS World University Rankings 2025, IIT Kharagpur is the third-best among IITs and the fourth-best educational institute in the country.

The rankings aim to project university performance for the next academic year, hence they are named for the following year.