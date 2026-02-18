IIT Kharagpur And Russian University Sign MoU For Academic Collaboration

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Empress Catherine II Saint Petersburg Mining University, Russia. According to IIT, partnership aims to promote student and scholar exchange programmes, faculty exchange for joint scientific research and the development of joint academic programmes for students as well as working professionals.

The agreement was signed in a virtual conferencing the presence of Prof Vladimir Litvinenko, Rector of Saint Petersburg Mining University, and Prof Suman Chakraborty, Director of IIT Kharagpur. Both academics underscored the importance of strengthening Indo-Russian cooperation in higher education, research, and technological innovation.

The collaboration will leverage the advanced research infrastructure and expertise of both institutions in areas such as Mining Engineering, Petroleum Engineering, Rubber Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Geology, Geophysics, and Artificial Intelligence applications in energy and earth sciences.

"This partnership reinforces the long-standing scientific and technological cooperation between India and Russia. The collaboration is envisioned to contribute significantly toward addressing evolving energy needs - spanning conventional resources such as coal and petroleum to energy transition critical minerals - while strengthening human resource development and technology innovation," said IIT in a statement.

It further added that aligned with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vikshit Bharat, this MoU marks an important step toward building resilient global academic ecosystems and advancing sustainable energy solutions.