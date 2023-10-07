'Momentous...': PM's Big Praise As India Hits 100 At Asian Games

India's women's kabaddi team clinched the country's 100th medal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the Indian contingent at the Hangzhou Asian Games today after they officially breached the 100-medal mark.

PM Modi termed India's performance at the Asian Games as a "momentous achievement" and said that the people of India are "thrilled" with the country's success. He also congratulated the athletes for their efforts, saying that their awe-inspiring performances have "made history and filled the nation's hearts with pride."

The Prime Minister also announced that he will host the athletes on October 10.

"A momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games! The people of India are thrilled that we have reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our phenomenal athletes whose efforts have led to this historic milestone for India. Every awe-inspiring performance has made history and filled our hearts with pride. I look forward to hosting our Asian Games contingent on the 10th and interacting with our athletes," PM Modi posted on X.

India's women's kabaddi team clinched the country's 100th medal at the Asian Games in a thrilling 26-25 victory over Chinese Taipei.

India's previous record at the Asian Games was 70 medals in Indonesia in 2018 which included 16 gold, 23 silver, and 31 bronze.

