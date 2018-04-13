2019 Lok Sabha Polls Will See "Islam vs Bhagwan, Pak vs India": BJP Lawmaker Surendra Singh BJP MLA Surendra Singh had defended MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao last year.

Share EMAIL PRINT "People have to decide if they are with Bhagwan or Islam," BJP MLA Surendra Singh said. Ballia, Uttar Pradesh: The 2019 Lok Sabha elections would be fought on the lines of "Islam versus Bhagwan" and "Pakistan versus India",



The BJP lawmaker from Bairia in Uttar Pradesh had made controversial comments on Wednesday when he defended lawmaker



"Tell me who will rape a mother of three? He is being falsely implicated," Surendra Singh had told reporters on the sidelines of an event.



Last night, during a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, Surendra Singh had said, "The 2019 poll are going to be on the lines of Pakistan versus Bharat... Islam versus Bhagwan and so the respected people of the country you have to decide whether it will be Islam which will win or Bhagwan."



"(You have to) decide if it is the dishonest that will be victorious or (Narendra) Modi's sincerity," he said.



The lawmaker said that this time if the BJP won the people of the country would rejoice and if the opposition managed to make its government, drums and trumpets would be played in Pakistan.



"People have to decide if they are with Bhagwan or Islam," Surendra Singh said.



"It will be Bharat 'bhakti' will take on 'vibhakti' (divisive forces)," he said.



Surendra Singh had earlier said, "There are a very few Muslims who are patriotic. Once India becomes a Hindu 'rashtra' (Hindu nation), Muslims who assimilate in our culture will stay in India. Those who will not, are free to take asylum in any other country".



The 2019 Lok Sabha elections would be fought on the lines of "Islam versus Bhagwan" and "Pakistan versus India", BJP lawmaker Surendra Singh has said, days after he defended his colleague accused of raping a teenage girl.The BJP lawmaker from Bairia in Uttar Pradesh had made controversial comments on Wednesday when he defended lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar who allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl last year "Tell me who will rape a mother of three? He is being falsely implicated," Surendra Singh had told reporters on the sidelines of an event.Last night, during a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, Surendra Singh had said, "The 2019 poll are going to be on the lines of Pakistan versus Bharat... Islam versus Bhagwan and so the respected people of the country you have to decide whether it will be Islam which will win or Bhagwan.""(You have to) decide if it is the dishonest that will be victorious or (Narendra) Modi's sincerity," he said.The lawmaker said that this time if the BJP won the people of the country would rejoice and if the opposition managed to make its government, drums and trumpets would be played in Pakistan."People have to decide if they are with Bhagwan or Islam," Surendra Singh said. "It will be Bharat 'bhakti' will take on 'vibhakti' (divisive forces)," he said.Surendra Singh had earlier said, "There are a very few Muslims who are patriotic. Once India becomes a Hindu 'rashtra' (Hindu nation), Muslims who assimilate in our culture will stay in India. Those who will not, are free to take asylum in any other country". NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter